Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CAH traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $105.49. 652,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,055. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.