Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 487,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,704. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

