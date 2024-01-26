Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 519.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,873. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

