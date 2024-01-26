Larson Financial Group LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 127,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.48. 4,962,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,616,966. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

