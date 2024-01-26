Larson Financial Group LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

