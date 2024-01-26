Larson Financial Group LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.99. 728,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,146 shares of company stock worth $4,406,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

