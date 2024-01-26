Larson Financial Group LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 309.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $822,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.31. 1,337,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,707. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

