Larson Financial Group LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 906,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,052. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

