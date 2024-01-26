Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,135,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,721. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

