Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $105,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.83. 135,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.