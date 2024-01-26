Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $81,000 in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Merchants by 162.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.92. 106,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,202. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

