Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $87,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 748 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 52,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. 452,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,842. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

