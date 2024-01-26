Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $90,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.32. 579,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,033. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

