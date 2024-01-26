Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 3,098,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,036. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

