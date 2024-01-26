Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.9% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7 %
COKE stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $834.25. 17,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.60 and a 200-day moving average of $724.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $487.22 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.