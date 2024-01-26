Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.9% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7 %

COKE stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $834.25. 17,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.60 and a 200-day moving average of $724.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $487.22 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $16.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.