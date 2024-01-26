Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,098,000 after purchasing an additional 257,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 429,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,281. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

