Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Las Vegas Sands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

LVS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

