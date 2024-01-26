Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

LSCC stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

