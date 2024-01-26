LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TREE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

