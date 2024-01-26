Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES) Shares Down 0.9%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities (LON:BAES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05). Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).
Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Securities Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.01.
