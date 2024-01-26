Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.24-6.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 4,328,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,262. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,908 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.