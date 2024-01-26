Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 6,625,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,596. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

