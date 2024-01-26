LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
