LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LG Display by 568.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

