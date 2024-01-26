Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Director John J. Neuhauser Buys 2,575 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director John J. Neuhauser bought 2,575 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $13,415.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ASG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 216,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

