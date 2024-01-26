Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.