Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 324,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.