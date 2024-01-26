Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 650,224 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

NASDAQ LLYVA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $3,222,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

