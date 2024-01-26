Lmcg Investments LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 469.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

