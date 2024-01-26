Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Down 2.2 %

Logitech International stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

