LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,558. The company has a market cap of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LSI Industries by 2,724.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

