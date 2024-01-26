Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 11,459 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.43. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $91,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

