Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 3.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 645,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,840,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 207.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 382,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lufax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 230,191 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

