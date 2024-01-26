Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 143.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 18,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $404.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $242.00 and a one year high of $407.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.