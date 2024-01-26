MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $16.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64. 307,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 861,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

