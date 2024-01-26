Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Trading Down 2%

Maestrano Group Plc (LON:MNO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 60,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 168,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Maestrano Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

About Maestrano Group

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services for transportation, infrastructure, and banking sectors in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management and business analytics together with specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing, and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing artificial intelligence algorithms.

