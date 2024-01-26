Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 149,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,252. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

