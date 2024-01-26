Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

