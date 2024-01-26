Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 450,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,624,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

