Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of MCS opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.90 million, a PE ratio of 225.54, a PEG ratio of 180.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

