Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

MPX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 26,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,392. The stock has a market cap of $357.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPX shares. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

