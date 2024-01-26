MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.07 on Friday, reaching $276.44. 77,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.