Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $208.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $191.45. 562,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

