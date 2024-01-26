Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 152,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 61.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

