Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 152,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.84. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.
