Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.34.

Get Match Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,563. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.