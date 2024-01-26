Matthew P. Flake Sells 7,674 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $16,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

