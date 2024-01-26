Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Matthews International stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

