Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Shares Down 3.6%

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 134,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Maxpro Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

