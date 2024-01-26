McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion.

MKC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

