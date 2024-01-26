Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRR remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

