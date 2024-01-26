Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDRR remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.