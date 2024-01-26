Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRR remained flat at $5.05 on Friday. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

